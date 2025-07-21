Suffs tickets on sale in Tempe at ASU Gammage

Suffs, the rousing new musical on the American women’s suffrage movement, makes its Arizona premiere at ASU Gammage in Tempe Oct. 14–19, 2025. The Tony-nominated show blends sharp humor, folk-pop hooks and historical grit to spotlight the activists who secured the 19th-Amendment vote.
Tickets for every eight-performance engagement are on sale now. While the Gammage box office remains a choice, theatergoers can lock in seats through ScoreBig, where Broadway tours carry zero hidden service fees—a win for students and families alike.
Written by Shaina Taub, “Suffs” earned critical acclaim Off-Broadway before selling out its Broadway transfer. Expect rousing anthems such as “Finish the Fight,” dynamic ensemble choreography and a thought-provoking book that connects century-old themes to today’s conversations about civic engagement.
ASU Gammage, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, offers stellar sightlines and an on-campus setting just off the Valley Metro light-rail line, making it easy for Phoenix-area patrons to attend. Pre-show talks with ASU historians and voter-registration drives are planned throughout the Tempe run.
