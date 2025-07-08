Sun Room tickets on sale in Atlanta at Aisle 5

Sun Room turns Aisle 5 into a Southern-California beach party on Nov. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. The surf-rock quartet—fresh off support slots for Inhaler and Louis Tomlinson—delivers jangly guitars, harmonized “wooo-oooh” choruses and the kind of carefree vibe that made their single “Crashed My Bike” a TikTok earworm.

General-admission tickets are on sale through the box office and ScoreBig, the marketplace known for transparent, fee-free pricing.

Expect a setlist blending 1960s-inspired riffs and modern indie tones, plus brand-new music teased on this fall headline run. Atlanta marks one of just a handful of Southeastern dates, so local fans won’t want to miss the chance to ride the wave up close.

Aisle 5’s soundboard is dialed for crisp vocals and punchy snares, making it the perfect room to shout along to “Clementine” while catching a pick tossed from stage.

