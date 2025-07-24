Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers tickets on sale in Orlando

Tampa Bay Lightning face the Florida Panthers in NHL preseason action at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. Both Sun Belt franchises will tune up rosters in a spirited in‑state clash.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Lightning, fresh off a deep playoff run, showcase their star‑studded lineup, while the Panthers aim to build momentum in front of their home‑state crowd. Expect high‑speed skating, hard checks and clutch saves in a preview of the upcoming season.

Kia Center’s arena experience features luxury suites, club lounges and expanded concession choices—from barbecue sliders to craft brews. With seating just feet from the glass, every slap shot feels visceral.

Make an evening of it with pre‑game dining in Thornton Park or a post‑game stroll through Disney Springs. Don’t miss this early taste of NHL excitement in central Florida.

