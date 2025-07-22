Tanglefoot Festival Unveils BBQ Lineup Featuring Top Pitmasters from Texas, Beyond

The inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival is turning up the heat in Temple, Texas, with a star-studded BBQ lineup.

Set to take place September 12-13 at the MLK Festival Grounds near downtown, the two-day event will pair 20+ country music acts with award-winning barbecue from some of the country’s top pitmasters.

The festival’s BBQ offerings include more than a dozen acclaimed vendors, with a strong showing from Texas joints recognized on the 2025 Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joints list. Local favorites like Miller’s Smokehouse (Belton), Panther City BBQ (Fort Worth), and Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue (Harker Heights) are among the standouts, joined by elite pitmasters from across the state and country. Out-of-state talent includes Edge Craft Barbecue (Oklahoma), Southern Smoke BBQ (North Carolina), and Meat Mitch (Kansas), offering a rare cross-section of regional BBQ styles all in one place.

“Welcoming some of the nation’s top pitmasters to Temple is truly a rare treat for our residents,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said in a press release. “This lineup of acclaimed BBQ talent adds another layer of excitement to Tanglefoot.”

To enhance the BBQ experience, organizers have launched two fan-focused culinary events:

Pitmasters Privilege: BBQ Demo & Q&A ($100+): This pre-festival add-on offers early access to pitmaster demonstrations, unlimited tastings, and a commemorative T-shirt. Friday’s session includes Fort Worth’s Michelin-recommended Panther City BBQ and Nashville chef Tim Clowers , while Saturday features three-time world champion Corey Mikes of Fat Boys BBQ (Temple). A portion of Friday’s proceeds will benefit Central Texas flood relief efforts.

($100+): This pre-festival add-on offers early access to pitmaster demonstrations, unlimited tastings, and a commemorative T-shirt. Friday’s session includes Fort Worth’s Michelin-recommended and Nashville chef , while Saturday features three-time world champion (Temple). A portion of Friday’s proceeds will benefit efforts. BBQ Time @ The Smoke Stack ($25+): A more casual tasting experience offering unlimited samples from 15+ pitmasters each day during BBQ service hours. Included in VIP festival tickets and sold as single-day passes.

Festival Director Steve Clayton emphasized the culinary focus, noting that “we wanted the BBQ at Tanglefoot to be just as unforgettable as the music.”

“These pitmasters represent the best of the best – and most of them don’t normally travel too far from their firepits,” Clayton said.

Tanglefoot’s music lineup is equally stacked. Friday features Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, and Corey Kent, while Saturday brings Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen, and Mark Chesnutt, among others.

Tickets to both the festival and its BBQ experiences are available at www.TanglefootTX.com, with more lineup details expected in the coming weeks.