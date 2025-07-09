Tape B tickets on sale in Pittsburgh at Stage AE

Tape B spins his bass-heavy blend of dubstep and future-trap at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on Nov. 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Florida producer’s genre-bending remixes have earned Beatport chart spots and support slots for Excision and Slander; now he headlines Pittsburgh’s indoor-outdoor hybrid venue on the city’s North Shore.

Tickets are on sale through Stage AE’s box office and ScoreBig, the latter listing every GA pit and mezzanine seat with no hidden fees. Rave crews can secure group passes without extra service charges.

Tape B’s live sets move from metal-infused breakdowns to melodic halftime, splicing Y2K hip-hop vocals over wobbly drops. Expect fresh IDs slated for his 2026 EP and throwback flips of Blink-182 and Three 6 Mafia that ignite instant mosh pits.

Stage AE’s enclosed winter setup keeps the bass indoors and the crowd warm, while its riverfront patios open for quick cool-offs between sets. Doors open at 7 p.m.; arrive early for local openers and merch restocks of the sold-out “Mixtape Mode” jerseys.

Shop for Tape B tickets at Stage AE on November 28, 2025

