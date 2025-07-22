Tennessee vs. Georgia tickets on sale in Knoxville at Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Volunteers host SEC rival Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 13, 2025, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Expect a packed house of nearly 100,000 as the Vols look to defend home turf in one of college football’s loudest venues.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Neyland Stadium box office or head to ScoreBig, which lists seats for major events with no hidden ticket fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout on ScoreBig for an additional 10% off.

This early-season SEC clash could carry major divisional implications. Tennessee’s high-octane offense and Georgia’s bruising defense make for a compelling matchup, and recent meetings between the programs have produced highlight-reel moments. With Knoxville buzzing on game day—from tailgates along the Tennessee River to the “Vol Walk” tradition—visitors should arrive early to soak in the scene.

Whether you’re a die-hard in orange or a Bulldog making the trip north, lock in your seats now for one of the fall’s marquee Saturdays in college football.

Shop for Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs tickets at Neyland Stadium on September 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.