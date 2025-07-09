That Handsome Devil tickets on sale in New York at Mercury Lounge

That Handsome Devil returns to the Lower East Side on Aug. 29, 2025, for an intimate evening at Mercury Lounge. The Boston-bred outfit—known for fusing rock, swing and hip-hop into a carnival-esque sound—will pack the 250-cap room with horn-heavy grooves and sardonic storytelling.

Tickets are available now through the venue box office and ScoreBig, where music fans can dodge surprise fees and lock in general-admission spots upfront. The group’s last NYC outing sold out in under 48 hours, so early purchase is strongly recommended.

Led by frontman Godforbid, That Handsome Devil’s cult following stems from viral tracks like “Rob the Prez-O-Dent” and “Elephant Bones,” both of which landed in popular rhythm games and streaming playlists. Expect a setlist mixing those early favorites with material from 2024’s genre-bending LP “Sons of the Morning After.”

Mercury Lounge’s crisp sound system and up-close stage sightlines make it the perfect spot to catch the band’s show-manic theatrics—think megaphones, on-stage skits and audience-interactive chants. Show time is 6 p.m., leaving plenty of night left for downtown adventures after the last encore.

