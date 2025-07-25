The Aces tickets on sale in Chicago at Thalia Hall

The Aces performing at Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA on November 13, 2017, on their tour opening for Joywave | Photo credit: Kflorentine via Wikimedia Commons

The Aces bring their fresh indie-pop sound to Chicago’s Thalia Hall on November 5, 2025. This all-female quartet has earned a loyal fanbase with anthemic tracks and captivating stage presence.

Tickets for the Chicago date are on sale now through the venue and on ScoreBig, where music lovers can avoid hidden fees while securing prime seating.

With infectious hits like “Stuck” and “Daydream,” The Aces continue to lead the way in modern pop-rock. Thalia Hall offers the perfect venue for their upbeat, high-energy performance—a must-see for fans in the Windy City.

Shop for The Aces tickets at Thalia Hall on November 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Aces tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.