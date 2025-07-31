The Boyz tickets on sale in New York at The Theater at MSG

The Boyz bring their high-energy K-pop spectacle to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. The 11-member group—fresh off a world-tour leg across Asia—will treat New York fans to choreography-packed performances of hits like “Roar” and “Thrill Ride.”

Tickets are on sale now through the MSG box office and ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy transparent pricing without surprise fees.

Since debuting in 2017, The Boyz have collected multiple Mnet Asian Music Awards and topped the Gaon chart with their EP Phantasy: Pt. 2. Their agile dance routines and powerhouse vocals make them a must-see for K-pop aficionados and newcomers alike.

The Theater at MSG—an intimate 5,600-seat space beneath the Garden—offers close-up sightlines and crisp acoustics, ensuring every fan catches the synchronized moves and live-band backing. Midtown’s dining and transit options make planning the evening effortless.

Shop for The Boyz tickets at The Theater at MSG on Sept. 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Boyz tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.