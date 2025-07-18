The Cult tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Will Rogers Auditorium

The Cult brings its brooding, arena-ready rock to Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 20, 2025. Fronted by Ian Astbury and driven by guitarist Billy Duffy’s signature riffs, the British outfit will unleash classics “She Sells Sanctuary” and “Fire Woman” alongside material from their latest album Under the Midnight Sun.

Tickets for the lone North Texas appearance are on sale now at the venue box office and via ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing free of hidden service charges.

A favorite of both goth and hard-rock scenes since the mid-’80s, The Cult continues to pack halls worldwide with its fusion of post-punk atmosphere and hard-charging guitar hooks. Will Rogers Auditorium—part of a historic Art Deco complex—provides 2,800 seats and acoustics tailor-made for the band’s soaring choruses.

Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist that toggles between early cult favorites “Rain” and “Love Removal Machine” and deeper cuts resurrected for this tour. Astbury’s soulful wail paired with Duffy’s Gretsch-driven tone remains one of rock’s most potent combinations.

