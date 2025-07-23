The Damned Postpone Tour Dates Following ‘Catastrophic Event’

The Damned have canceled three concerts scheduled for this weekend in Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver due to a “catastrophic event” at a band member’s home.

The band announced the cancellations in a statement shared on social media, writing:

“We are very sorry to have to cancel our Seattle, Portland and Vancouver shows this weekend, due to an unexpected and catastrophic event at a member of The Damned’s home. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

No further details have been provided about the nature of the event.

The canceled performances include headline shows in Seattle, WA on July 26 and Vancouver, BC on July 28. The band was also scheduled to appear at the Project Pabst festival in Portland, OR on July 27.

Following The Damned’s cancellation, organizers of the festival have added FIDLAR to the lineup in their place.

These three shows were part of a short summer leg in North America, following a run of tour dates across the U.S. earlier this year in May. The band is expected to resume touring next month, with their next scheduled performance set for August 4 at the Lokerse Feesten festival in Lokeren, Belgium.

The Damned are then scheduled to return to North America on September 16 in St. Louis. From there, they are set to make stops in Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Montreal and Toronto before their final performance on September 27 at the CBGB Festival in Kings County, NY.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit The Damned’s official website.