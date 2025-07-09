The Faint tickets on sale in L.A. at Fonda Theatre

This is an image of the Faint performing live for their album Fasciinatiion | Photo credit: and Nancy says via Wikimedia Commons

The Faint bring their neon-lit dance-punk back to Hollywood on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, headlining The Fonda Theatre at 9 p.m. The Omaha-bred band will pack the historic venue with strobe-heavy visuals and the synth bass lines that defined 2000s indie clubs.

Tickets are on sale now through the Fonda box office or via ScoreBig, which offers every general-admission and VIP balcony spot with no hidden fees—ideal for fans plotting a post-Thanksgiving rooftop after-party.

Expect a career-spanning set list: breakthrough hits “Agenda Suicide” and “Posed to Death,” deep cuts from “Blank-Wave Arcade,” and fresh material teased on their 2024 EP. Singer Todd Fink’s vocal snarl pairs with Dapose’s guitar glitch to create the frenetic energy that once made Saddle Creek Records a household name among electro-goth kids.

The Fonda’s 1,200-capacity floor morphs into a massive mosh-friendly dance pit under its gold-leaf ceiling—arrive early for openers and to snag limited tour-only vinyl at the lobby merch table. Metro riders can hop off at Hollywood/Vine just two blocks east.

Shop for The Faint tickets at The Fonda Theatre on November 28, 2025

