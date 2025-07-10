The Faint tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer

This is an image of the Faint performing live for their album Fasciinatiion | Photo credit: and Nancy says via Wikimedia Commons

The Faint lights up Philly’s Union Transfer on Nov. 14, 2025, 8 p.m., delivering synth-punk anthems that defined the Saddle Creek era. Fans can expect glitchy visuals synced to staples “Glass Danse” and “Posed to Death.”

Tickets are available now via Union Transfer, but savvy concertgoers can save on fees by buying at ScoreBig, which posts all-in prices.

The Philadelphia show lands near tour’s midpoint, traditionally when The Faint debut deep-cut surprises. The 1,200-cap room’s rail-high stage provides perfect views of front-man Todd Fink’s manic dance moves.

Electro-indie is a hot ticket in Philly—lock in seats before they vanish faster than a vintage Moog arpeggio.

