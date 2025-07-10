The Faint tickets on sale in Portland at Roseland Theater

This is an image of the Faint performing live for their album Fasciinatiion | Photo credit: and Nancy says via Wikimedia Commons

The Faint revives its dance-punk mayhem at Portland’s Roseland Theater on Nov. 5, 2025, 8 p.m. The Omaha veterans will spin strobe-lit chaos with classics “Agenda Suicide” and “Paranoiattack” plus cuts from 2019’s Ego Work.

Known for frenetic lasers and bassist-triggered synth lines, The Faint helped shape the early-2000s indie-dance wave alongside LCD Soundsystem. Roseland’s 1,400-cap room and low stage pull fans directly into the mosh-worthy grooves.

Portland is the West Coast kick-off of a 15-date fall run, and previous stops have featured guest cameos from scene mates Ladytron. Secure tickets early—this city famously sells out synth-heavy shows.

