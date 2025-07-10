The Faint tickets on sale in Seattle at The Showbox

This is an image of the Faint performing live for their album Fasciinatiion | Photo credit: and Nancy says via Wikimedia Commons

The Faint brings its strobe-soaked dance-punk to Seattle’s The Showbox on Nov. 4, 2025, 8 p.m. Expect synth-driven staples like “Glass Danse” and fresh tracks teased on TikTok, all delivered with the frenetic energy that helped define the early-2000s electro-indie wave.

Tickets are available now at the venue, but Emerald City fans can avoid service-fee sticker shock by purchasing through ScoreBig, where prices are upfront and transparent.

Seattle is the only Pacific Northwest stop on a 15-date fall run. The Showbox’s 1,100-cap intimacy places every fan within a bass-thump of the stage, and past tours have featured surprise cameos from Omaha label-mates. Arrive early to claim a rail spot—The Faint’s laser rig transforms the room into a retro-future disco.

Shop for The Faint tickets at The Showbox on November 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Faint tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.