The Mix & Mingle Tour tickets on sale in Ontario at Improv

The Mix & Mingle Tour rolls into Ontario Improv on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, for a 9:45 p.m. set packed with punch-lines and crowd work. Stand-up favorite Sheryl Underwood headlines alongside comic duo Kyle Erby and Mike Washington, promising a night of quick riffs and audience participation inside the 350-seat club at Ontario Mills.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can grab seats at the Improv box office, but savvy comedy lovers can also score them through ScoreBig, which lists every show with no hidden fees—so you’ll know the true cost of that two-drink-minimum night out before clicking “checkout.”

Underwood’s bold style is familiar to listeners of “The Talk” and SiriusXM’s “The Sheryl Underwood Podcast,” while Erby’s storytelling honed on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” blends seamlessly with Washington’s military-sharp timing. Together, the trio riff on pop culture, relationships and day-to-day absurdities, turning the Inland Empire stop into a laughter marathon.

Ontario Improv’s cafe-style seating puts every table within heckling distance—though comics here are known to fire back with friendly jabs. Plan to arrive early for dinner service or stay late to meet the performers after the final bit.

