The Movement tickets on sale in Chicago at Outset

The Movement performing at the historic White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ in June 2022 | Photo credit: Sue Kastle via Wikimedia Commons

The Movement brings its reggae-fusion grooves to Chicago’s brand-new Outset venue on Nov. 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. Blending dub bass lines with alt-rock guitars, the South Carolina trio promises fan favorites “Habit” and “Set Sail” alongside 2024 album tracks.

Tickets are on sale now. While Outset’s box office serves River West locals, ticket-buyers can avoid hidden fees at ScoreBig, which lists the same seats at upfront prices.

The Movement’s live shows pivot from mellow skank rhythms to high-energy jams, delivering smoke-machine crescendos perfect for Outset’s Funktion-One sound system. Chicago is the tour’s lone Midwest date, making it a must-catch for Chi-Town reggae heads.

Doors open early with local DJ sets spinning roots and dubstep, so arrive in time to claim a prime rail spot.

