The Movement tickets on sale in Cleveland at Globe Iron

The Movement performing at the historic White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ in June 2022 | Photo credit: Sue Kastle via Wikimedia Commons

The Movement will drench Cleveland in laid-back reggae grooves when the South Carolina trio headlines Globe Iron on Nov. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Known for blending rock guitar lines with dub rhythms, the band promises fan favorites “Habit,” “Set Sail,” and cuts from 2024’s Ways Of The World II inside the city’s newest riverside venue.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Globe Iron box office, but those looking to dodge hidden fees can grab the same seats at ScoreBig, which lists all-in pricing for every major event.

This will be The Movement’s first Northeast Ohio appearance in nearly five years. Recent setlists feature extended jam codas and a horn section that pushes the live show well past the studio recordings. With Globe Iron’s 1,500-cap acoustics and panoramic bar overlooking the Cuyahoga, the night should feel like a beach party transplanted to the Rust Belt.

Early demand is brisk, so secure your spot before ticket prices climb higher than a reggae backbeat.

Shop for The Movement tickets at Globe Iron on November 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Movement tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.