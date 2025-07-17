The Nutcracker tickets on sale in Boise at Morrison Center

The Nutcracker, Ballet Idaho’s beloved holiday tradition, pirouettes back to Boise’s Morrison Center for The Performing Arts for eight magical performances between December 13 and 23, 2025. Families can relive Clara’s journey through the Land of Sweets, accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and brand-new scenic touches.

Tickets for every performance—including two audio-described shows for visually impaired patrons—are now available. Purchase in person at the Morrison Center box office or online via ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy competitive prices and zero hidden service fees.

Ballet Idaho’s production has become a Treasure Valley staple, drawing more than 10,000 attendees each December. This season’s staging features fresh choreography by Peter Anastos and exquisite costumes that bring the Mouse King, Sugar Plum Fairy, and Mother Ginger to vibrant life. Whether you’re starting a new family tradition or continuing a cherished one, the Nutcracker’s return offers an enchanting escape into holiday fantasy.

With multiple matinee and evening options, patrons can select the performance that best fits their schedule—just be sure to secure seats early, as prime dates often sell out.

Performance schedule

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ballet Idaho: The Nutcracker tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.