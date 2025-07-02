The Nutcracker tickets on sale in Little Rock at Robinson Center

Ballet Arkansas presents “The Nutcracker,” accompanied by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, for four sparkling performances at Robinson Center Performance Hall in downtown Little Rock, Dec. 12-14, 2025. Clara’s enchanted journey comes alive amid Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, lavish costumes and hand-painted backdrops in the city’s premier concert venue.

Tickets for every December performance are on sale now. While the Robinson Center box office remains a classic choice, ScoreBig offers the same seats with transparent pricing and no hidden fees—ideal for families planning holiday budgets.

This production pairs Ballet Arkansas’ professional roster with local youth dancers, creating a community showcase that has sold out for over a decade. The symphony’s live accompaniment elevates each snowflake leap and Sugar Plum variation, filling the 2,200-seat hall with warm holiday resonance.

Arrive early to enjoy festive lobby décor and photos with costumed characters. Downtown parking garages sit within a three-block radius, and River Market eateries provide pre-show dining options.

