The Nutcracker tickets on sale in Milwaukee at Uihlein Hall

Milwaukee Ballet’s beloved production of The Nutcracker pirouettes back to Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for a festive run from Dec. 6–26, 2025. Families and ballet aficionados can once again revel in Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, dazzling snow-scene choreography, and the Sugar Plum Fairy’s grand pas de deux in the city’s premier performing-arts venue.

Tickets for every performance are on sale now. While the Marcus Center box office remains a traditional purchase point, savvy holiday shoppers can also find seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden service fees—an easy way to keep seasonal budgets in check.

Now in its 47th season, Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker features custom designs by Emmy-winning artist Zack Brown and more than 150 local children sharing the stage with the company’s world-class dancers. Each year’s staging draws full houses eager to witness Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink’s sumptuous storytelling, from Clara’s magical midnight journey to the Land of Sweets to the thunderous battle between toy soldiers and the Mouse King.

Set within Uihlein Hall’s 2,300-seat auditorium—praised for acoustics that let the live orchestra sparkle—the production is a cherished Milwaukee tradition. Many patrons return annually, making early ticket purchases essential for choice orchestra and dress-circle views.

