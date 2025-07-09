The Nutcracker tickets on sale in Phoenix at Arizona Financial Theatre

The Nutcracker twirls back to downtown Phoenix in December as Phoenix Ballet adds four performances—Dec. 13 (2 p.m. & 7 p.m.) and Dec. 14 (1 p.m. & 5 p.m.)—to the calendar at Arizona Financial Theatre. The beloved holiday classic transports families from Clara’s living room to the Land of Sweets with Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and sparkling choreography.

Tickets are on sale now. While the theater box office is an option, ScoreBig lists every show with transparent pricing and zero hidden fees—perfect for planning a festive outing without post-checkout sticker shock.

Phoenix Ballet’s staging, under artistic director Slawomir Wozniak, features more than 100 local students alongside guest principals, Russian-inspired costumes and a snowfall effect that drifts over the audience. Last year’s run sold out well in advance, prompting the company to expand to a two-day, four-show engagement in 2025.

Whether you favor the matinee’s sunlight-filled magic or the evening curtain’s twinkle-lit ambiance, each performance promises marching toy soldiers, swirling snowflakes and the Sugar Plum Fairy’s grand pas de deux. Secure seats quickly—Valley families make this outing a cornerstone of the season.

