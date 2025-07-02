The Nutcracker tickets on sale in Tucson at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Ballet Tucson’s production of “The Nutcracker” pirouettes back to The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall at Tucson Convention Center for five magical performances, December 19-21, 2025. Families can once again delight in Tchaikovsky’s timeless score as Clara’s dream journey unfolds onstage, complete with swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and the Sugar Plum Fairy’s grand pas de deux.

Tickets for all December performances are on sale now. While the venue box office remains an option, ScoreBig offers a hassle-free alternative—transparent pricing and zero hidden service charges make holiday planning easier than ever.

This desert-city staging has become a Southern Arizona holiday rite of passage. Ballet Tucson blends professional principals with talented youth ensembles, creating a community-minded spectacle revered for lavish hand-painted sets and sparkling costuming. The Ronstadt Hall’s 2,289-seat auditorium—equipped with state-of-the-art acoustics—ensures every celesta trill and violin flourish resonates beautifully.

Whether you’re introducing little ones to their first live ballet or carrying on a cherished family tradition, “The Nutcracker” offers an enchanting escape into a world of toy soldiers, mischievous mice and yuletide wonder. Secure seats early; December dates historically fill quickly as Tucson residents and winter visitors converge for the season’s must-see show.

