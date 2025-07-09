The Oldies Forever Tour tickets on sale in Garden Grove at Garden Amphitheatre

The Oldies Forever Tour brings doo-wop harmonies and Motown melodies to Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California, on Sept. 28, 2025, at 3 p.m. The matinee showcase features a rotating lineup of ’60s and ’70s hit-makers, offering Orange County music lovers a nostalgia-packed Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are available now via the amphitheater box office and ScoreBig, where buyers skip hidden service charges and snag shaded-seat sections or open-lawn passes.

Past editions of the tour have included acts such as The Coasters, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, and The Platters—each delivering Billboard classics that inspired generations. Expect sing-along sets of “Under the Boardwalk,” “Heat Wave” and “Only You,” backed by a live horn section.

Garden Amphitheatre’s open-air setting pairs perfectly with late-September temps in the mid-70s, making it an ideal venue for dancing in the aisles or relaxing picnic-style under the palms. Gates open at 1 p.m.; early arrivals can enjoy local food-truck fare and retro-vinyl vendors on site.

Shop for The Oldies Forever Tour tickets at Garden Amphitheatre on September 28, 2025

