The Outsiders tickets on sale in Dallas at Fair Park Music Hall

The Outsiders arrives in Dallas this November with performances at Music Hall At Fair Park on November 7, 14, and 16, 2025. Adapted from the beloved novel by S.E. Hinton, the musical tells the story of the Greasers and the Socs-two rival teen groups fighting to survive, find family, and stay gold.

Tickets are available now via the Fair Park box office or ScoreBig, where ticket-buyers benefit from no hidden service charges.

Featuring an original score and gritty, emotional storytelling, The Outsiders musical explores class divides, loyalty, and identity. It’s a poignant, high-energy show that brings a literary classic to life on stage.

Dallas theatergoers will not want to miss this powerful and timely production during its limited three-performance run.

The Outsiders Tickets – Dallas Showtimes

