The Outsiders tickets on sale in Dallas at Music Hall Fair Park

The Outsiders, the gritty new musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s classic novel, gallops into Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park Nov. 4–15, 2025. The touring production fuses blues-rock orchestrations with 1960s Tulsa drama, following Ponyboy and the Greasers through rumble-filled streets and soaring ballads.

Fresh from a critically acclaimed Broadway bow, the show features book by Adam Rapp and score by Jonathan Clay of Jamestown Revival, delivering electric guitars and tear-jerking harmonies beneath a constantly shifting set of neon diner lights. Dallas is one of just three Texas stops this season, and the 3,400-seat Music Hall’s mezzanine refurb promises crisp sightlines for every “Stay Gold” reprise.

Fair Park DART Station sits a two-minute walk from the lobby, while the venue’s State-Fair-famed corn-dog vendors will reopen for the engagement. VIP packages include a backstage “Greaser Alley” tour and replica leather-jacket patches.

