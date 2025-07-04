The Pike RokFest tickets on sale in Webster at Indian Ranch

The Pike RokFest turns Indian Ranch into a classic-rock playground on Sept. 6, 2025, starting at noon. The all-day bill features tribute heavyweights American Badass (Kid Rock), Crystal Ship (The Doors), Beautiful Losers (Green Day), Speedwagon (REO) and 4NRS Journey, promising wall-to-wall nostalgia on Webster’s lakeside stage.

Festival passes are on sale now through the venue, but ScoreBig lists the same GA lawn, reserved seating and VIP pontoon packages with no hidden ticket fees—ideal for thrifty tailgaters stocking coolers for an eight-hour sing-along.

Indian Ranch’s natural amphitheater lets waves lap just beyond the stage, while shaded pines offer midday relief. Between sets, fans can browse craft vendors, hop carousel rides or grab local brews from Wachusett Brewing’s dockside taproom. Past RokFest editions have drawn fans from Boston, Providence and Hartford thanks to easy access off I-395.

Gates swing at 10 a.m.; coolers under 14 inches are allowed, and on-site parking is free until lots fill. Family zones near the rear lawn provide space for chairs and blankets, but mosh-friendly revelers can stake ground in front of the barricade.

