The Price Is Right Live tickets on sale in Westbury at Music Fair

The Price Is Right Live via official website

The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show spins into Westbury Music Fair (officially Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair) on October 12, 2025, giving Long Island fans a chance to “come on down” for TV’s longest-running game show—no cross-country trip required. The 3 p.m. Sunday matinee will feature classic pricing games, a live spinning of the Big Wheel and a Showcase Showdown for up-to-15 audience members.

Tickets are on sale now via the theater box office and ScoreBig, where buyers avoid hidden fees and can score the same seats for less.

The touring spectacular has awarded more than $15 million in cash and prizes since its 2003 launch, and guest hosts often include former TV announcers and fan-favorite models. Westbury’s theater-in-the-round design ensures contestants and spectators alike are never far from the action.

Families, nostalgia buffs and college students have made The Price Is Right Live a can’t-miss night out, thanks to its mix of brand-new contestants and vintage games such as Plinko and Cliff Hangers. One lucky audience member could walk away with a dream vacation or even a new set of wheels.

Shop for The Price Is Right Live tickets at Westbury Music Fair on October 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Price Is Right Live tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.