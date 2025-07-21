The Sound of Music tickets on sale in North Charleston

The Sound of Music returns to South Carolina when the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic settles in at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center from Nov. 4–9, 2025. The touring production brings Maria, the von Trapp children, and evergreen anthems like “Do-Re-Mi” to the 2,300-seat Lowcountry venue for eight performances, including weekend matinees.

Tickets for every show are on sale now.

First staged on Broadway in 1959, the musical remains a perennial favorite thanks to its Oscar-winning film adaptation and timeless messages of hope and resilience. This revival features fresh choreography, a 14-piece live orchestra and lush Alpine sets that transform the arena-style hall into Salzburg’s rolling hills. The touring cast includes rising soprano Emma Cartwright as Maria and Broadway veteran Michael Andrews as Captain von Trapp.

Located beside the North Charleston Coliseum, the Performing Arts Center offers ample parking and quick access to I-26, making mid-week shows an easy commute for Charleston, Summerville and Mount Pleasant theatergoers. Arrive early for the lobby’s schnitzel-and-strudel concessions and a free pre-show talk with the company manager on Thursday, Nov. 6.

