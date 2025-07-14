The Wiz tickets on sale in Norfolk at Chrysler Hall

The Wiz, the Tony-winning R&B retelling of The Wizard of Oz, twirls into Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall for a six-performance run Nov. 4–9 2025. Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man will groove down an Emerald-City soul train set to iconic numbers like “Ease on Down the Road” and “Home.”

Tickets for all Norfolk dates are on sale now. You can purchase through SevenVenues, but theatergoers avoid hidden fees at ScoreBig, which lists final prices up front and offers 10 percent off with code TICKETNEWS10.

Fresh from a buzzed-about Broadway revival, this new tour features updated choreography from JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies”) and costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell. Chrysler Hall’s 2,500 seats and renovated sound system ensure crystal-clear vocals and a glittering Yellow Brick Road projection spilling into the aisles.

The show’s Hampton Roads stop is a homecoming of sorts: Norfolk native Stephanie Mills originated Dorothy in the 1975 production. Fans can expect callbacks to that legacy alongside contemporary staging.

