Thee Phantom & Illharmonic Orchestra tickets on sale in Detroit at Fisher Theatre

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra fuse boom-bap beats with Beethoven at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Sept. 14, 2025, 7 p.m. The 40-piece ensemble pairs MC Thee Phantom’s rhymes with live strings and horns, delivering rap classics backed by symphonic power.

Tickets are available now. ScoreBig offers the same orchestra and mezzanine seats as the box office with no hidden ticket fees, giving fans extra room in the budget for merch or valet.

The group’s genre-blending shows have wowed audiences from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center. In Detroit, concertgoers can anticipate orchestral flips of “Lose Yourself” alongside Phantom originals like “Hero Complex,” all conducted by flutist Phoenix Jawan. Fisher Theatre’s opulent gold leaf and stellar acoustics add gravitas to every snare-drum drop.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; arrive early to explore Midtown dining or capture photos beneath the theatre’s iconic marquee. Ample parking surrounds the venue, and rideshares queue on West Grand Boulevard post-show.

