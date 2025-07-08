Theo Von tickets on sale in New York at Gramercy Theatre

Theo Von brings his “Return of the Rat” comedy tour to Manhattan’s Gramercy Theatre tonight, July 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Louisiana native’s off-beat storytelling and quick-fire crowd work have catapulted him from MTV reality fame to sold-out stand-up tours and a top-ranked podcast.

Last-minute tickets are still available—pick them up at the venue or on ScoreBig, where no hidden fees means fans can spend more on merch and less on service charges.

Von’s act mixes Southern charm with absurd life observations, covering everything from possum attacks to unfiltered dating misadventures. His streaming special Regular People introduced millions to his lovable “this past weekend” persona, making theatre stops like this a hot commodity.

The 650-seat Gramercy Theatre offers a close-up comedy experience in the heart of Midtown, easily accessible via subway and surrounded by post-show bar options.

