Thomas Nicholas Band tickets on sale in Rochester at Flour City Station

Thomas Nicholas Band via the artist's official website

Thomas Nicholas Band—fronted by American Pie actor-musician Thomas Ian Nicholas—hits Flour City Station in Rochester, New York, on July 12, 2025, 8 p.m. The pop-rock outfit blends early-2000s nostalgia with punchy new singles “Security” and “Same Old Story,” all delivered with high-energy stage banter.

Tickets are available now. Flour City’s bar sells them at the door, but ScoreBig lists every GA pass with no hidden service fees, giving Upstate fans a break before grabbing local IPAs at the Monroe Avenue venue.

Nicholas’s band has gigged alongside Bowling for Soup and LIT, and their live show often surprises with acoustic mash-ups of movie soundtrack favorites. Flour City’s 300-person space ensures close-quarters interaction—expect Nicholas to hop offstage for mid-song selfie choruses.

Doors at 7 p.m.; kitchen pop-ups serve wings and loaded tots until midnight. On-street parking is free after 6 p.m.; nearby Strong Museum’s garage offers overflow.

Shop for Thomas Nicholas Band tickets at Flour City Station on July 12, 2025

