Thrice tickets on sale in Anaheim, Calif.

Thrice brings its raw energy to the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2025, at 6 p.m. Fans can expect a dynamic blend of post-hardcore anthems and introspective melodies that have defined the band’s career since the early 2000s.

Tickets for the Nov. 25 show are on sale now. Purchase at the House of Blues box office or secure seats online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Formed in Orange County, Calif., Thrice has built a loyal following through their evolving sound—from the fiery riffs of “The Artist in the Ambulance” to the atmospheric depths of “To Be Everywhere Is to Be Nowhere.” Their Anaheim performance is a homecoming of sorts, giving local fans a chance to experience the band’s signature live intensity.

With support from rising acts in the post-hardcore scene, this show promises a night of relentless rhythms and memorable hooks. The intimate setting of the House of Blues—known for its stellar acoustics and up-close vibe—will showcase Thrice’s musicianship in full force.

