Thundercat tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Franklin Music Hall

Thundercat brings his virtuosic bass grooves and cosmic funk to Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on Oct. 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Grammy-winning musician—featured on Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” and his own hit “Them Changes”—blends jazz fusion with R&B for a live experience that’s part jam session, part dance party.

Tickets are on sale via the Franklin Music Hall box office and ScoreBig, where ticket buyers avoid surprise junk fees.

Thundercat’s 2024 album “It Is What It Is” earned critical acclaim for its genre-defying soundscapes and cameo appearances from Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla $ign. Philly audiences can anticipate extended solos and comedic banter from the animated performer.

Franklin Music Hall (formerly the Electric Factory) has hosted legends from The Roots to Nine Inch Nails, offering robust acoustics ideal for Thundercat’s six-string bass explorations.

Shop for Thundercat tickets at Franklin Music Hall on Oct. 29, 2025

