Tim McGraw tickets on sale for Atlantic City concert

Country superstar Tim McGraw will headline Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Nov. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. The three-time Grammy winner brings decades of hits—“Humble and Kind,” “Live Like You Were Dying,” “7500 OBO”—to the Jersey Shore for a one-night engagement.

Tickets are on sale now via the Hard Rock box office, but fans can save on fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which lists transparent prices for every country, rock and pop event on the calendar.

McGraw’s latest album, “Standing Room Only,” debuted atop the Billboard Country chart this spring and has fueled a new stadium tour. Etess Arena’s intimate 7,000-seat capacity promises sightlines far closer than stadium setups, complemented by the Hard Rock’s top-tier acoustics and casino amenities steps away.

Atlantic City’s Boardwalk provides pre-show fun—from classic seaside attractions to world-class dining—before McGraw’s high-energy set, delivered alongside longtime collaborators The Dancehall Doctors. Expect a career-spanning mix that keeps the crowd singing from the first chord to the final encore.

