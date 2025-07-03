TobyMac tickets on sale in Roanoke at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

TobyMac brings his chart-topping Christian pop and hip-hop hits to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke, Virginia, on Nov. 8, 2025. Showtime is set for 7 p.m., giving New River Valley fans one high-energy autumn evening packed with favorites like “I just need U.” and “Speak Life.”

Tickets for the Nov. 8 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Berglund Center box office, but seats are also available through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden service fees—a welcome perk for budget-minded concertgoers.

The seven-time GRAMMY® winner’s “Deep End” tour has been filling arenas nationwide in support of his latest album, Life After Death. Known for weaving messages of hope into irresistible hooks, TobyMac’s live sets feature a full band, dazzling visuals, and collaborations with longtime DJ Maj. Recent reviews hail the show’s mix of rousing worship anthems and dance-floor grooves that keep the crowd on its feet from opener to encore.

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre’s intimate 2,000-seat layout offers clear sightlines and acoustics engineered for both rock and gospel, making it an ideal setting to experience TobyMac’s dynamic production. Roanoke believers and music lovers alike won’t want to miss this rare Southwest Virginia stop.

Shop for TobyMac tickets at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on November 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on TobyMac tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.