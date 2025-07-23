Tom Morello tickets on sale in Chicago at Vic Theatre

Tom Morello play as supporting act for Muse in Bristol, UK | Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Tom Morello—guitar firebrand of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave—hits the Vic Theatre in Chicago on Nov. 13, 2025. Expect searing riffs, genre-bending solos and politically charged storytelling from one of rock’s most inventive players.

Tickets for the Nov. 13 set are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Vic Theatre box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Morello’s solo shows blend virtuosic musicianship with anecdotes from decades on the front lines of modern rock. In the Vic’s intimate confines, every whammy squeal and effects-pedal trick lands with extra punch—making this a must-see for guitar heads and Chicago music faithful alike.

Demand will be heavy when a hometown-adjacent legend returns. Get your tickets locked in before the balcony’s gone.

Shop for Tom Morello tickets at Vic Theatre on November 13, 2025

