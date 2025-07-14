Tomorrow X Together tickets on sale in Dallas at American Airlines Center

Tomorrow X Together touch down in Dallas on Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., taking over American Airlines Center with kaleidoscopic visuals, live-band remixes and fan-chant energy that rivals any playoff game. The 19,200-seat arena will echo with MOA fanchants as TXT showcase chart-toppers from Temptation to Freeze.

Tickets are on sale now via the arena.

It’s TXT’s first Dallas date since their 2023 tour sold out in minutes. Expect upgraded staging: multilevel platforms, augmented-reality backdrops and new fan-interaction segments tailored for American audiences.

Situated in Victory Park, the arena offers plentiful dining and DART access. Make a night of it with pre-show tacos, then join thousands of lightsticks painting the arena turquoise and white.

