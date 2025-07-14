Tomorrow X Together tickets on sale in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium

Tomorrow X Together bring their massive 2025 world tour to Los Angeles’ 22,000-seat BMO Stadium on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The quintet will transform the home of LAFC into a neon K-pop carnival, complete with LED wristbands, extended runways and a live band that turns synth-pop hits into rock anthems.

Tickets are available now through the stadium, but ScoreBig offers transparent pricing and no service charges. Purchase here and save 10 percent using code TICKETNEWS10.

TXT made chart history as the first K-pop group to debut in Billboard’s Top 5 with each of its first five releases. L.A. fans can expect a career-spanning setlist, from debut single “Crown” to 2024’s summer smash “Chasing That Feeling.” Giant screens will ensure even upper-deck seats catch every choreography detail.

BMO Stadium’s downtown location makes a perfect pre-show hang: sample Exposition Park food trucks, snap selfies at the Coliseum, then settle in for MOA community vibes under the California night sky.

Shop for Tomorrow X Together tickets at BMO Stadium on Sept. 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tomorrow X Together tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.