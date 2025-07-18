Tomorrow X Together tickets on sale in Newark at Prudential Center

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will turn Newark’s Prudential Center into MOA headquarters for two nights, Oct. 1-2 2025. The Gen Z K-pop sensations—known for genre-blending hits “Sugar Rush Ride” and “0X1=Lovesong”—bring razor-sharp choreography, live-band punch and stadium-scale visuals to New Jersey’s largest indoor arena.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the ‘Rock’ box office or score seats through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing with no surprise fees—ideal for budgeting light-sticks and merch.

Fresh off a sold-out world tour and a Billboard 200 No. 1 EP, TXT continues to blur pop-punk, EDM and hip-hop while weaving coming-of-age narratives that resonate globally. The Prudential Center’s 18,000-seat capacity and JBL pro-audio upgrades guarantee thundering bass drops and crystal-clear vocals.

Newark’s central rail links make it the prime East Coast stop for MOA from New York City, Philadelphia and beyond. With only two tri-state dates, demand is expected to outpace supply—secure those floor tickets while you can.

Shop for Tomorrow X Together tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tomorrow X Together tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.