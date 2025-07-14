Tomorrow X Together tickets on sale in San Jose at SAP Center

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) kick off the West Coast leg of their 2025 stadium-and-arena swing at San Jose’s SAP Center on Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. The K-pop quintet—Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai—will unleash hits from The Name Chapter alongside brand-new tracks rumored for a fall EP.

Tickets are on sale now. While the SAP Center box office remains an option, MOA fandom can skip hidden fees through ScoreBig and save 10 percent with code TICKETNEWS10.

TXT’s high-concept visuals and arena-size choreography have drawn critical raves from Lollapalooza to the Tokyo Dome. Expect pyrotechnics, synchronized drones and live-band remixes of “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Deja Vu.” San Jose’s 17,500-seat “Shark Tank” offers 360-degree sightlines and robust low end that will make every bass drop thump.

Northern California MOA last saw TXT in 2023; early demand suggests another instant sell-out. Arrive early to explore downtown eateries, then step inside for two hours of K-pop spectacle.

