Tomorrowland Expands to China with Indoor Show in Shanghai

Tomorrowland has announced plans for its first-ever event in China. The Belgian electronic dance music festival will host a one-day indoor show, The Magic of Tomorrowland, at Hero Dome in Shanghai on November 22.

The event is being organized in partnership with Hero Esports, INS Land, and Budweiser. According to organizers, the show will combine Tomorrowland’s large-scale production with immersive technology and storytelling elements. It will feature performances from international headliners as well as emerging Chinese artists.

The Magic of Tomorrowland marks the start of the collaboration between Tomorrowland’s artist agency, One World Artists, and Shanghai’s INS Land entertainment complex. The partnership aims to introduce Chinese artists to international audiences while bringing Tomorrowland’s global talent to China.

Hero Esports, one of the largest esports companies in Asia, is contributing to the production. INS Land, located in Shanghai’s Fuxing Park, is a social entertainment destination that integrates gaming, art, and interactive experiences, and will be involved in the event’s immersive elements.

Tomorrowland’s expansion into China follows recent discussions about additional international events. Thai government officials met with Tomorrowland executives in Bangkok on June 25 to explore the possibility of bringing the festival to Thailand in 2026.

In addition to its live events, Tomorrowland has partnered with TikTok in a one-year deal making the social media platform the festival’s official content partner. The partnership will include livestreams, behind-the-scenes access, artist collaborations, and interactive fan experiences throughout the year.

This announcement comes ahead of Tomorrowland’s flagship event in Belgium, which will take place later this month across two weekends, July 18 to 20 and July 25 to 27.

For more information and additional details, visit Tomorrowland’s official website.