Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets on sale for Charlotte show at Ovens Auditorium

Tony Baker and fellow internet-fueled comedian KevOnStage join forces for an evening of rapid-fire stand-up at Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium on Nov. 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. The duo, both boasting millions of social-media followers, are known for observational humor that skewers everyday life—often delivered through viral “voice-over” animal clips (Baker) and church-culture satire (KevOnStage).

Tickets to the one-night-only Queen City stop are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Bojangles Entertainment Complex box office or via ScoreBig, where transparent pricing ensures no surprise service charges.

Baker’s 2024 “Stop Playin’” special earned rave reviews for its blend of wholesome storytelling and clever punchlines, while KevOnStage’s “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” tour consistently sells out midsize theaters nationwide. Together, their complementary styles promise a laughter-packed night suited for date-night outings and friend groups alike.

Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte’s historic 2,400-seat theater, recently upgraded its sound and lighting, making it an ideal venue for comedy’s cadence and timing. Located minutes from Uptown, it offers ample parking and nearby restaurants for pre-show bites.

With only a handful of co-headlining dates scheduled this fall, Charlotte comedy fans should not delay securing seats.

Shop for Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets at Ovens Auditorium on November 8, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.