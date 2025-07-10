Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets on sale in Boston at Shubert Theatre

Tony Baker and KevOnStage bring their comedy chemistry to Boston’s Shubert Theatre at the Boch Center on Oct. 24, 2025, 7 p.m. From Baker’s famous “Skibbity Paps” cat commentary to Kev’s relatable marriage tales, the show promises two hours of side-splitting storytelling.

Tickets are available now through the Boch Center, but Bostonians can skip hidden fees by choosing ScoreBig for transparent pricing.

This stop lands squarely in the middle of the pair’s fall tour and includes a post-show Q&A that often yields spontaneous crowd-work moments. Shubert Theatre’s historic 1,500-seat hall ensures every punchline lands crystal-clear.

