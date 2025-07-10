Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets on sale in Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Tony Baker teams up with fellow funnyman KevOnStage for a stand-up tag-team at The Chicago Theatre on Oct. 18, 2025, 7 p.m. The viral comedy duo—boasting billions of social-media views—will riff on pop culture, parenting and Midwestern quirks inside the Windy City’s 3,600-seat landmark.

Tickets are on sale now at the box office, but Chicago laugh-hunters can avoid service-fee sticker shock by purchasing through ScoreBig, which posts final prices up front.

Baker’s animal voice-over videos and KevOnStage’s church satire sketches translate into electric live chemistry, often featuring improv bits tailored to each city. Expect fresh jokes, audience interaction and a warm-up DJ set spinning ’90s R&B.

Shop for Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets at The Chicago Theatre on October 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.