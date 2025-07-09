Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets on sale in L.A. at The Wiltern

Tony Baker teams up with viral sensation KevOnStage for a one-night comedy showdown at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. The pair’s “Baker & KevOnStage Live” tour combines observational punch-lines, musical riffs and improv moments inside the art-deco landmark at Wilshire & Western.

Tickets are available now. The Wiltern’s box office is an option, but ScoreBig lists every seat—balcony to pit—with no hidden ticket fees, making it easy to plan a friends-giving laugh fest without budget surprises.

Baker’s animal-voiceover clips have racked up millions of views, while KevOnStage’s church-kid humor has filled theaters nationwide; together they riff on pop culture, parenting and social media in a high-energy set that often pulls audience members into the joke. Expect fresh bits crafted just for their hometown stop and a surprise “Keep Your Distance” sketch segment.

The Wiltern’s 1,850 seats ensure clear sightlines and booming sound, and its adjacent parking garage simplifies Sunday-night logistics. Doors open at 6 p.m.—arrive early for merch drops and a live DJ warm-up.

Shop for Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets at The Wiltern on November 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tony Baker & KevOnStage tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.