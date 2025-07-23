Tony Hinchcliffe tickets on sale in Columbus at Mershon Auditorium

Tony Hinchcliffe brings his razor-sharp stand-up to Mershon Auditorium at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus on Aug. 29, 2025. Known for fearless crowd work and the popular “Kill Tony” podcast, Hinchcliffe delivers a night of fast-paced, uncensored comedy.

Tickets for the Aug. 29 show are on sale now. Purchase at the venue box office or head to ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events with no hidden service charges.

The Wexner Center’s Mershon Auditorium provides a polished setting for Hinchcliffe’s quick wit, making this a prime chance for Central Ohio comedy fans to see him live without flying to Austin or L.A. Seats are likely to move quickly—secure yours before prices climb.

Shop for Tony Hinchcliffe tickets at Mershon Auditorium on August 29, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tony Hinchcliffe tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.