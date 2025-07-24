Tool tickets on sale in Honolulu at Neal S. Blaisdell Center

Tool brings their immersive progressive‑metal spectacle to the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on Dec. 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect live renditions of extended compositions, mesmerizing visuals and powerful percussive drive.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Blaisdell Center box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees.

Known for their complex time signatures and enigmatic stagecraft, Tool has earned multi‑platinum acclaim and a dedicated global following. Past performances in Honolulu have featured elaborate lighting rigs and high‑definition projection art that transform each song into a visceral journey.

The Blaisdell Center Arena—Honolulu’s premier indoor venue—offers superb sightlines and acoustics. Whether you’re on the floor or in the upper bowl, every riff and drum fill resonates with crystalline clarity.

Extend your Hawai‘i experience with a pre‑show dinner in Waikīkī or a sunset stroll along Waikīkī Beach. Don’t miss your chance to see Tool deliver an unforgettable night of progressive‑metal mastery.

Shop for Tool tickets at Neal S. Blaisdell Center on December 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tool tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.