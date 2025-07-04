Trace Adkins tickets on sale in Rancho Mirage at The Show

Trace Adkins makes a desert detour to The Show at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California, on Oct. 4, 2025, with an 8 p.m. curtain. The platinum-selling baritone behind “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “You’re Gonna Miss This” will pack 30 years of chart-topping country into the 2,100-seat theater’s intimate confines.

Tickets for the one-night engagement are on sale now. Seats can be purchased at the casino box office, but savvy fans will find the same inventory at ScoreBig—where transparent pricing means no hidden ticket fees.

Fresh off another USO tour and his recent album The Way I Wanna Go, Adkins promises a set list that spans boot-stomping barn-burners to heartfelt ballads. Expect military salutes, signature Louisiana humor and the deep register that earned him multiple ACM and CMT awards. The Show’s acoustics—tucked just off Highway 111 in greater Palm Springs—sharpen every steel-guitar twang while plush orchestra seating keeps even the back row within 125 feet of the stage.

Early October brings mild desert evenings, making Agua Caliente’s patio bars and gaming floor perfect pre-show diversions before the lights dim. Concertgoers driving in from Los Angeles should plan for a two-hour trek; valet and self-parking are free on-site.

Shop for Trace Adkins tickets at The Show on October 4, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Trace Adkins tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.